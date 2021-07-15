Newcastle United transfer gossip: Target turns down new deal as Magpies face fresh competition for midfielder
Newcastle United are still yet to make their mark on the transfer window, but it’s not for the want of trying.
Yesterday we brought you the news that Sheffield United could be set to beat the Magpies to the signing of Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.
Both the Toon Army and local rivals Sunderland are said to have had offers turned down for the centre-back, but the Blades could potentially meet Wolves’ £2 million asking price, according to Football Insider.
The young centre-back enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with the Black Cats last term, and his profile has risen massively as a result.
Initial reports this summer suggested that Wanderers were keen to keep hold of him, but it looks increasingly likely that they will sell if the right offer comes along.
Elswhere, Toon midfielder Isaac Hayden looks set to stay at St James' Park this summer.
The 26-year-old is understood to be keen on remaining with the club despite being linked with a move to Southampton in recent days.
There was a considerable period of time where it look likely that Hayden would push for a move away from the north east to be nearer to his family in the south.
However, it would appear that he has now settled on Tyneside, and could be set to stay put this summer too.
