Newcastle United transfer gossip: Target turns down new deal as Magpies face fresh competition for midfielder

Yesterday we brought you the news that Sheffield United could be set to beat the Magpies to the signing of Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.

Both the Toon Army and local rivals Sunderland are said to have had offers turned down for the centre-back, but the Blades could potentially meet Wolves’ £2 million asking price, according to Football Insider.

The young centre-back enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with the Black Cats last term, and his profile has risen massively as a result.

Initial reports this summer suggested that Wanderers were keen to keep hold of him, but it looks increasingly likely that they will sell if the right offer comes along.

Elswhere, Toon midfielder Isaac Hayden looks set to stay at St James' Park this summer.

The 26-year-old is understood to be keen on remaining with the club despite being linked with a move to Southampton in recent days.

There was a considerable period of time where it look likely that Hayden would push for a move away from the north east to be nearer to his family in the south.

However, it would appear that he has now settled on Tyneside, and could be set to stay put this summer too.

Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…

1. Lingard future undecided Senior figures at Man Utd are said to be "divided" over the issues of whether to allow midfielder Jesse Lingard to leave the club and join West Ham United. The Red Devils are currently holding out for a £30m fee, despite the player having less than a year left on his current contract. (The Athletic)

2. Clarets close in on Hennessey Burnley look set to beat Aston Villa and Chelsea in the race to sign ex-Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. The 34-year-old is an experienced option, and has racked up 96 senior international caps for Wales. (Birmingham Mail)

3. Hammers want Areola West Ham United are moving closer to landing PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a loan deal, as they look to secure a quality option to challenge Lukas Fabianksi for his starting spot. The experienced stopper has previously spent time on loan with the likes of Real Madrid and Fulham. (Evening Standard)

4. Cucurella price revealed Brighton & Hove Albion will have to spend around £15m if they're to secure the signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe, according to report from Spain. His club look unlikely to accept anything less than the player's release clause. (Sport Witness)