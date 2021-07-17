Newcastle United transfer gossip: Toon enter race for UCL striker, Bruce plots raid on former club
One of Newcastle United’s priorities in the transfer market this summer is seemingly the addition of a new central midfielder.
The Magpies struck gold with their loan move for Joe Willock last term, and we brought you news yesterday that they are reportedly confident of sealing a deal that would bring the Arsenal man back to Tyneside for another year.
Given his meteoric rise at St. James’ Park last time out, recapturing the youngster would represent a major coup for the Toon Army.
Willock isn’t the only Premier League starlet on Newcastle’s radar, however, with Steve Bruce’s men also said to be interested in snapping up Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher on a loan deal too.
The midfielder spent last term on loan with West Brom, and was largely speaking a real bright spark in an otherwise dour campaign for the Baggies.
Elsewhere, Newcastle will not offer a new deal to Andy Carroll, according to a report.
The target man’s contract at St James’s Park expired at the end of last month along with those of Christian Atsu and Henri Saivet.
And the striker is now searching for a new club, according to The Times, after being told he will not be offered a new deal.
The 32-year-old made four starts – and 14 substitute appearances – in the Premier League last season. The only goal of Gateshead-born Carroll’s second spell at United came in a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in January.
Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…