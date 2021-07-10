Newcastle United transfer gossip: Toon lead race for defender as Magpies plot bid for USA forward

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A new contract for wide man Jacob Murphy was certainly a positive, but as yet, there’s been nothing concrete in terms of fresh faces arriving at the club.

Joe Willock continues to be touted as a target, as does William Saliba, but if fresh reports are to be believed, it could in fact be another north London-based centre-back who makes the move to St. James’ Park.

Here is today's Newcastle United transfer speculation…

Toon lead race for Carter-Vickers

Newcastle United are said to be leading the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies have leapfrogged Celtic in their efforts to snap up the USA international, and have already held talks over a potential move.

Spurs are said to value the player at £5 million, and are more likely to sell this summer to avoid the prospect of losing him on a free transfer in 12 months time.

Despite having eight international caps to his name, the 23-year-old has never made an appearance in the Premier League, and has instead extended spells out on loan at Championship clubs such as Bournemouth and Swansea City.

Magpies prepare Hoppe bid

From one American to another, with Newcastle also said to be considering a bid for Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe.

As per 90min, the Toon Army are plotting an offer for the 20-year-old, but could face competition from Wolves and Tottenham for his signature.

Schalke were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, and could look to sell a number of key players this summer.

Hoppe won’t necessarily come overly cheap, however, with the 6’3” attacker only signing a fresh contract extension in Germany back in February of this year.

We’ve gathered the best of the rest of today’s Premier League transfer news below...

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to beat Celtic to the signing of Japanese forward Kaoro Mitoma after the Olympics. (Tokyo Sport)

West Ham have been joined in their efforts to sign Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite by Brighton and Norwich City. (Sport)

Burnley defender Richard Nartey has agreed a new 12-month contract with the option deal of a further year. (Club website)

Sean Dyche has reassured Clarets fans there are more funds available in this transfer window, having already landed defender Nathan Collins in a deal which could break the club record outlay. (Burnley Express)

West Ham have made contact over a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. (Fabrizio Romano)

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set to join La Liga outfit Elche. (AS)