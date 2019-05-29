Newcastle United transfer latest as Norwich City eye move for Dwight Gayle

Newly-promoted Norwich City could turn their attentions to Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle, if a move for Jordan Rhodes fails to materialise.

The Canaries are exploring a permanent move for former Boro striker Rhodes, but should that pursuit prove fruitless, they could be tempted by free-scoring Gayle, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Gayle's future is unlikely to be at Newcastle next season, especially if manager Rafa Benitez stays on, as expected, as manager.

Newcastle eye £13.2 million-rated stopper | Benitez plans big-money double swoop for Everton midfielder & Liverpool forward | Brighton & Burnley scrap it out for Derby man | Updates on Manchester United, Chelsea & Arsenal

The striker spent the whole of last season on loan at Championship outfit West Brom, netting 22 goals in the process, which was a deal brokered in order to get Salomon Rondon to Tyneside.

Gayle, who has also been attracting interest from Fulham, is valued around the £20million bracket by the Magpies.

Claims Bin Zayed group have submitted proof of funds to Premier League as they eye Newcastle United takeover - report

A permanent move to West Brom, though, is unlikely after their failed Premier League promotion play-off bid.

Baggies' technical director Luke Dowling, said: "We will pay Premier League contracts but only when we are back in the Premier League. I know it won't be the news Albion fans want to hear, but they need to trust us and know we are doing everything right for this football club."

Newcastle United takeover does NOT hinge on Rafa Benitez future as Bin Zayed Group bid concerns revealed

In April, Benitez admitted he was impressed by Gayle's achievements after dropping down a level - and left the door ajar, if only slightly, for a return to the first-team fold in the summer.

"Dwight is doing really well," he said.

"It's good when players are doing well for their teams and you have to consider them for the future.

"OK, you never know what can happen but it's good when they are doing well and enjoying themselves."