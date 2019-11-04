Newcastle United transfer latest as bid for youth international is denied

Newcastle United are yet to bid for Scotland youth international Reagan Thomson – but are one of a number of clubs monitoring his progress.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 4th November 2019, 5:00 pm
Queen’s Park president Gerry Crawley, speaking to the Sunday Post, claims the Scottish amateurs are yet to have a concrete bid for the player – but confirmed English interest.

“We know that Reagan is being watched by a lot, some of those (teams) in England.

“We’re aware of speculation but to date no offers have been made for his services.”