Newcastle United transfer latest as bid for youth international is denied

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 14: A general view of Hampden Park stadium prior to the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 14, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Queen’s Park president Gerry Crawley, speaking to the Sunday Post, claims the Scottish amateurs are yet to have a concrete bid for the player – but confirmed English interest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know that Reagan is being watched by a lot, some of those (teams) in England.