Travis Hernes is set to go out on loan from Newcastle United. | Getty Images

The transfer deadline has passed but Newcastle United are not done when it comes to their business.

A dramatic summer transfer window reached a fitting conclusion on Monday with Newcastle finally selling Alexander Isak for a Premier League record £130million fee to Liverpool while bringing in Yoane Wissa from Brentford for £55million.

The club also confirmed a loan exit for 18-year-old winger Trevan Sanusi, who joins Lorient for the season. William Osula was also heavily linked with a move away, which failed to materialise.

Another exit is set to be confirmed today with some transfer windows still open on the continent.

Tuesday marks deadline day in the Netherlands, where Newcastle have agreed a loan deal with an Eredivisie club.

Newcastle United midfielder set to complete loan switch

19-year-old midfielder Travis Hernes is set to join Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen on loan for the 2025/26 season.

The season-long loan includes an option for Groningen to make the deal permanent.

Hernes joined Newcastle from Shrewsbury Town in 2023 but has yet to break into the first team. The midfielder has trained with Eddie Howe’ side and featured in friendly matches but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club two years after joining.

He has featured numerous times for the club’s Under-21s side and spent the second half of last season on loan at AaB Aalborg. While Hernes made 12 league appearances for the Danish outfit, it ended up being a frustrating spell as the side was relegated.

Hernes was also forced to apologise after being spotted in a nightclub following Aalborg’s crucial 4-0 defeat against Viborg, along with two of his teammates.

More loan exits to come?

Newcastle were unable to secure a loan exit for Harrison Ashby to the Championship on deadline day so could now turn abroad in order for the 23-year-old to get some first-team minutes this season.

Serbian defender Miodrag Pivas made his Under-21s debut a year after joining the club but is another player who has been made available for loan.

Given his age and lack of regular football last season, Pivas will be looking to get back to playing first-team football this campaign.

Although transfer deadline for British clubs is Monday, September 1, Pivas could still secure a deal after the deadline to a club abroad.

The Dutch transfer window remains open until September 2 while the window closes in Austria, Croatia and Ukraine on September 5. Teams in Belgium and Poland are able to make signings until September 8.

The Czech, Romanian and Swiss transfer windows close on September 9 and the Turkish and Greek transfer windows close on September 11 and September 12, respectively.

Pivas could also return to his home country with the Serbian transfer window remaining open all the way until November 30.