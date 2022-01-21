Newcastle United transfer news as Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Leeds United clash
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is speaking to the media ahead of his side’s crucial match away at Leeds United.
Newcastle travel to Elland Road this weekend, aiming for just their second victory of the season.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently dealing with an injury crisis and with the Argentine revealing that Patrick Bamford will miss the game tomorrow with a foot injury, it could be the perfect time for Newcastle to turn their poor form around.
And whilst attention once again turns towards on-field matters at St James’s Park, off-field transfer talks continue with a number of targets.
Diego Carlos has been a long-term target but with news that another Premier League side may be interested in his services, Newcastle face a race against time to complete this deal. Moves for Jesse Lingard and Bernd Leno have also been rumoured.
Here, we take you through everything Howe says ahead of Leeds United as well as the latest transfer news and updates: