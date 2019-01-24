Newcastle United transfer news: Benitez 'in talks' over winger deal but midfielder rejects move to Tyneside

Rafa Benitez has just a week to secure new additions to his Newcastle United squad - and the rumour mill is in overdrive.

While the Magpies look set to seal the signing of full-back Jordan Lukaku, the Spaniard has reportedly been dealt a blow in a pursuit of another target,

Reports from Spain via El Mundo Deportivo claim that Newcastle made an approach to sign Sevilla midfielder Ibrahim Amadou on a half-season loan deal.

Premier League rivals Fulham were also said to have submitted a bid for the 25-year-old.

Amadou has found first-team opportunities limited in La Liga after joining Sevilla in a £9m deal from Lille.

But the report suggests he has rejected the interest from England in order to try and force his ways into his current club's plans.

Sevilla are also believed to be reluctant to part with the former France U19 international, and are prepared to allow him the remainder of the season to demonstrate his worth.

Meanwhile, reports closer to home suggest that Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy could be set to join West Bromwich Albion.

Football Insider claim that the Baggies are 'in talks' over a loan deal for the winger, who has struggled for regular game time this season.

With the arrival of Lukaku - who can also operate as a winger - imminent, it is claimed that Benitez is willing to part with the former Norwich wideman.