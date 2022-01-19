Newcastle United transfer news: Diego Carlos updates as Eden Hazard rejects Magpies
It’s less than a fortnight until the January transfer window closes – are Newcastle United any closer to adding to their squad?
After failing to beat Watford on Saturday, Eddie Howe’s side sit second-bottom of the Premier League and are in desperate need for signings to improve their survival bid.
Sevilla’s Diego Carlos remains a target for the Magpies and the 28-year-old centre-back is understood to be keen on a move.
Sky Sports are reporting that the player has asked to leave the La Liga club and is preparing to make a formal transfer request.
Newcastle are keen to bring in at least one new player before Saturday’s Premier League match at Leeds United.
There are unconfirmed reports that the Brazilian has a release clause in the region of £67m though it is understood that Newcastle are looking to do business in the region of £30million.
Here, we take you through the very latest transfer updates, news and gossip surrounding Newcastle United: