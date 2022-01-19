Newcastle United transfer news: Diego Carlos updates as Eden Hazard rejects Magpies

It’s less than a fortnight until the January transfer window closes – are Newcastle United any closer to adding to their squad?

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:00 am

After failing to beat Watford on Saturday, Eddie Howe’s side sit second-bottom of the Premier League and are in desperate need for signings to improve their survival bid.

Sevilla’s Diego Carlos remains a target for the Magpies and the 28-year-old centre-back is understood to be keen on a move.

Sky Sports are reporting that the player has asked to leave the La Liga club and is preparing to make a formal transfer request.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Newcastle United flags in the Gallowgate End (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle are keen to bring in at least one new player before Saturday’s Premier League match at Leeds United.

There are unconfirmed reports that the Brazilian has a release clause in the region of £67m though it is understood that Newcastle are looking to do business in the region of £30million.

Here, we take you through the very latest transfer updates, news and gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

MagpiesPremier LeagueRichard MennearEddie Howe