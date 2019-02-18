Newcastle United transfer news: Ex-Sunderland man Jack Colback facing uncertain future

Nottingham Forest are yet to discuss Jack Colback's long-term future, but will examine their options surrounding the Newcastle United.

The former Sunderland midfielder joined Forest on a season-long loan in the summer, and has impressed at the City Ground.

Indeed, the 29-year-old has thrived under new manager Martin O'Neill, who has even made Colback captain in recent weeks having been left pleased with his impact.

But there have yet to be any concrete discussions over Colback's long-term future, whether that lie in Nottingham or elsewhere.

His current deal at St James's Park is set to expire in the summer and, with Rafa Benitez preferring other options, it is highly unlikely that he will be offered fresh terms on Tyneside.

That could open the door for a free transfer switch to Forest. but O'Neill says not such conversations have yet to take place.

There could, therefore, be some uncertainty over Colback's long-term future, but the Tricky Trees' boss has been impressed with the Killingworth-born man thus far,

"In terms of long-term future, it is really early for me to be deciding these things,” he said, speaking to the Nottingham Post.

“I am not exactly sure, to the nth degree, what the agreement is with Newcastle. I will certainly have a look at that.

“I think your opinion that he has been one of the better players this season is pretty well the same thought around the dressing room as well.

“I have not got into the contractual details of his situation, but I will look at this situation in the near future.”