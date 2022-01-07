Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Kieran Trippier signing confirmed, Magpies submit 'improved offer' for Sven Botman

Kieran Trippier’s announcement as a Newcastle United player was made at 8am this morning to the delight of supporters across the globe.

Howe, speaking after the clash with Manchester United, stressed that ‘every day counts’ in the January window, saying:

“Of course, ideally, you'd want to utilise every day that you have.

Newcastle United fans (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Certainly, from our perspective, we know we're in a hurry, we're not sat back thinking we've got all the time in the world. That's not where we are in our current position. Every day matters.”

Newcastle United are still active in the market and reportedly had a bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos rejected yesterday and their attempts to temp Lille to let Sven Botman leave France have so far proved difficult.

Here, we keep you up to date with all the very latest transfer news and gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

