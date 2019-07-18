Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Magpies close in on first summer signing with just 21 days of Premier League transfer window remaining

Joelinton looks all set to be Newcastle United’s first signing of the summer – and it’s certain to be a record-breaking one, with the striker valued at £36million.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 06:00

We will have all the latest transfers, Steve Bruce news and anything takeover related, throughout the day. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

RECIFE, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 23: Joelinton of Sport Recife battles for the ball with Jean of Fluminense during the Brasileirao Series A 2014 match between Sport Recife and Fluminense at Arena Pernambuco on November 23, 2014 in Recife, Brazil. (Photo by Renato Spencer/Getty Images)