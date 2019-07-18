Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Magpies close in on first summer signing with just 21 days of Premier League transfer window remaining
Joelinton looks all set to be Newcastle United’s first signing of the summer – and it’s certain to be a record-breaking one, with the striker valued at £36million.
By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 06:00
