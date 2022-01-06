Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Magpies 'close in' on Kieran Trippier deal, Toon 'submit bid' for La Liga star

The deal to bring Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United from Atletico Madrid is edging closer after the full-back was spotted landing at Newcastle Airport, before being taken to the training ground to complete a medical.

In a deal worth a reported initial £12m, Trippier is close to reuniting with former boss Eddie Howe whom he worked under whilst at Burnley.

If this deal is complete, it will signal the first foray into a transfer market that is expected to be a busy one at St James’s Park this window.

Other defenders like Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, James Tarkowski and Sven Botman have all been linked with Newcastle United recently, whilst superstars like Aaron Ramsey and Georginio Wijnaldum have also been tipped to join Newcastle as a way to reinvent their stagnating careers.

Here, we take you through all the very latest news regarding Newcastle United’s transfer dealings:

