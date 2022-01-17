Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Magpies continue to pursue Diego Carlos but face Sven Botman disappointment

Lille president Olivier Letang has revealed that despite great Newcastle United interest, the Ligue 1 side will not sell Sven Botman this window.

Speaking to RMC, Letang confirmed that Botman is still a major part of Lille’s plans going forward:

“We had enquiries last summer for Sven but we were clear in saying that we needed Sven this season," Letang said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United fans pre-match (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"We had a run in the Champions League and we managed to finish first in our group. We have big objectives for the end of the season so Sven will stay with us until the end of the season to help us achieve these objectives.”

With Botman unlikely, Diego Carlos is the man Newcastle have seemingly turned to and hopes remain that a deal can be agreed soon.

Here, we keep you up to date with all the latest Newcastle United transfer news and gossip:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor