Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Magpies continue to pursue Diego Carlos but Manchester United ace rejects move to St James's Park
Newcastle United have been dealt blows in their pursuit of Sven Botman and Donny van de Beek.
Lille president Olivier Letang has revealed that despite great Newcastle United interest, the Ligue 1 side will not sell Sven Botman this window.
Speaking to RMC, Letang confirmed that Botman is still a major part of Lille’s plans going forward:
“We had enquiries last summer for Sven but we were clear in saying that we needed Sven this season," Letang said.
"We had a run in the Champions League and we managed to finish first in our group. We have big objectives for the end of the season so Sven will stay with us until the end of the season to help us achieve these objectives.”
With Botman unlikely, Diego Carlos is the man Newcastle have seemingly turned to and hopes remain that a deal can be agreed soon.
Newcastle United transfer news and updates LIVE!
Last updated: Monday, 17 January, 2022, 11:10
- Diego Carlos still ‘top target'
- Lille close door on Sven Botman
Papiss Cisse... a decade on
It has been TEN years since Newcastle United signed Papiss Cisse.
Cisse lit up the Premier League upon his arrival to English football - scoring 13 times in just 14 games as Newcastle finished in a Europa League position.
How much would he be worth in today’s market?
Peter Kenyon update
Donny van de Beek rejection
Manchester United’ midfielder Donny van de Beek has reportedly rejected a loan move to Newcastle because of their current position in the Premier League table (Telegraph)
Keylor Navas gossip
RMC Sport report that Newcastle United have approached PSG over a potential move for goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Navas, 35, is seen as a short-term solution to Newcastle’s defensive problems - only Norwich City have conceded more than the Magpies this season.
However, reports from France suggest that PSG have no interest in seeing Navas depart the club, particularly midway through a season where they still harbour hopes of being successful domestically and in europe.
