Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Magpies remain ‘active’ in their pursuit of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic
Newcastle United secured their second win of the season on Saturday and as the squad jet-off to Sauid Arabia, work continues to secure more transfers before the window slams shut.
A tight but hard-earned 1-0 victory over Leeds United helped lift spirits on Tyneside. They’re far from out of danger, but a win was desperately needed for Eddie Howe’s side.
With over a fortnight until their next game, Howe’s side are heading for some warm-weather training in Saudi Arabia but as the head coach confirmed, recruitment work is continuing:
“As far as I know, we’re not close on anything as I sit here now," said head coach Howe.
“We’ll be active until the last day. We’re looking to improve the squad, probably even more importantly now after today (with the) three injuries that we’ve suffered. I know everyone behind the scenes, having spoken to them, are working.”
Last updated: Monday, 24 January, 2022, 19:21
The latest transfer gossip
Warnock on Alli
Former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has blamed Tottenham Hotspur for Dele Alli’s stagnating development recently and has tipped Alli to become a success once again if he gets a move away from Spurs:
“I’ll be honest with you, though, when you look at Dele Alli, if you put him in Man City’s team you would see a different player.
“You’ve got to have a decent back line to start with. Tottenham haven’t had a decent back line for ages.” Warnock told TalkSport.
“Because they are not good enough at the back, it opens all the positions. That’s why he’s got to go.
“He will find somewhere as he’s a good player when he’s on, but he’s just gone backwards.”
Newcastle have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old who is represented by the same agency as new signings Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.
Toon ‘active’ in Milenkovic hunt
Newcastle remain ‘active’ in their pursuit of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.
According to reports, Milenkovic has been an ‘on and off’ target for Newcastle this month as their desperate search for defensive recruitments heads into the final week of the window.
Milenkovic is also reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar and is valued at £32m by his club.
Milenkovic has been tracked by Newcastle all window and with their pursuits of Diego Carlos and Sven Botman stalling, a move for the Serbian could be back on the cards.
Livingstone defender on radar
Livingstone defender Jack Fitzwater is attracting interest from clubs across England, including Newcastle United.
Fitzwater, 24, moved to Scotland in summer 2020 after leaving West Brom and his stock has slowly been rising following solid seasons with Livingstone.
Newcastle are joined by Watford and Burnley with interest in the centre-back who could be available for £1m this month.
The Mail are reporting that although Fitzwater’s contract does not expire until 2023, he could be allowed to leave should his valuation be met.