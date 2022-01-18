Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Magpies remain focused on Diego Carlos and launch bid for Serie A striker
Newcastle United continue their search for players to bolster their squad in order to beat the drop this season.
After failing to beat Watford on Saturday, Eddie Howe’s side sit second-bottom of the Premier League and are in desperate need for signings to improve their survival bid.
Sevilla’s Diego Carlos remains a target for the Magpies but progress on a deal has slowed – and they’re facing a race against time to get players through the door ahead of this weekend’s clash with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United who come into the game after an impressive win away at West Ham.
The window has been open for 18 days and has less than a fortnight to go before deadline day – meaning clubs up and down the country have just 13 days in order to complete all their transfer business before the crunch-end of the season.
Here, we take you through the very latest transfer updates, news and gossip surrounding Newcastle United:
Schar to Bordeaux?
Fabian Schar’s Newcastle United contract is due to expire in the summer and recent reports from the Mail have linked the defender with a move to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.
Schar has been a regular under new boss Eddie Howe and has received great praise from the Newcastle United head coach:
“I think Fabian has been excellent. I have been an admirer of Fabian from afar for a long, long time.” Howe said.
“I think he’s a fantastic footballer. He fits my mould as to what I want for a centre-back - he can handle the ball, he’s very creative.”
