Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Toon join Everton in Thomas Muller pursuit

Reports emerged on Tuesday evening that Newcastle United had submitted a formal bid of €40million to Lyon for Guimaraes.

Various sources then claimed on Wednesday that a fee had been agreed with Lyon and the player is set for a medical at Newcastle ahead of a potential move.

The 24-year-old is currently away in Ecuador with Brazil’s national team and it is understood that he will undergo a Newcastle medical while on international duty.

Sources on Newcastle’s side also feel that the deal is moving in a positive direction as they look to secure the player before deadline day on January 31.

Lyon present a fresh twist

As the Guimaraes to Newcastle story gathered momentum, Lyon issued a strong statement categorically denying the ‘false information’ that a fee had been agreed.

Lyon’s statement read: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.”

This appears a big blow to Newcastle’s transfer hopes on face value but several sources have maintained that a deal remains close despite Lyon’s statement.

And the previous time the Ligue 1 club issued such a statement was back in 2019 regarding Ferland Mendy and Real Madrid, a deal which ultimately went through a week later.