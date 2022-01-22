Howe had hoped to sign a defender in time for today’s game against Leeds United at Elland Road.

However, the relegation-threatened club, which has bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, has been unable to make a breakthrough.

“I think so (there won’t be any more arrivals before Leeds),” said head coach Howe.

“It’s been a slightly frustrating week for us in the transfer market. We’re against the deadline, and everyone connected with the club is desperately trying to improve the squad, working very hard behind the scenes, but it’s been a fruitless search this week.”

Asked if last year’s takeover had made things more difficult in terms of the prices the club was being quoted, Howe said: “I think it’s a very difficult combination this January, and when you add to the mix as well, and the reluctance of clubs to lose players in case there’s an outbreak at their club, you add that to the mix, and January’s already notoriously difficult to bring in the right players.

“I’m sure, yes, the takeover has elevated expectations of what Newcastle can pay.

“Add that all together, and it’s been a difficult window so far for everybody, but more so when you’re in our position and you’re very keen to add to the group and change the dynamics of certain situations in the squad.”

Newcastle have already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood from Atletico Madrid and Burnley respectively.

1. Alvarez in demand Chelsea, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are lining up offers for Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez. (Football Insider) (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Toon join Nandez tussle Newcastle United have now joined the race for Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur January transfer target Nahitan Nandez. (Tuttosport) (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Hornets eye Choudhury Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury is being considered for a late loan deal by Watford and Newcastle United. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Clarets bid for Azmoun Burnley have made a £8.3million bid for Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun. (Pete O’Rourke) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales