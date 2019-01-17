Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies battling FOUR Premier League clubs for Championship ace plus takeover update

Newcastle United are one of five Premier League clubs tracking Blackburn Rovers ace Lewis Travis, according to reports.

The Sun claims Travis impressed in the FA Cup tie with Newcastle with Rafa Benitez keeping tabs on his progress at Ewood Park.

The 21-year-old has broken into the first team this season with five top flight clubs regularly watching him.

Newcastle have been named as one but the other four have not, as of yet.

He can play anywhere across the back four and in midfield, Travis has made 13 appearances so far this season after breaking through.

Read more: For the latest NUFC transfer news click here

Meanwhile, protests against Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley are set to resume - after takeover talks showed no signs of progress.

Supporters, led by the Magpie Group, protested heavily at the start of the current season as they looked to oust owner Mike Ashley - who insists he remains keen to sell the club.

But protests were temporarily halted after some promising revelations.

Ashley's interview on Sky News - where he claimed a sale could be close - coupled with interest from Peter Kenyon's consortium saw protests ceased as fans looked to do whatever possible in order to help facilitate the sale of the club.

However, talks with potential buyers have shown little to no signs of progress in recent weeks with fans becoming increasingly frustrated.

And the Magpie Group have now confirmed that protests will resume, with several high-profile games targeted in a bid to drive out Ashley.

In a statement, the group confirmed that they will hold a sit-in after the televised fixture with Manchester City on January 29.

There will also be a ‘Stand-Up United Against Ashley’ campaign in force when Huddersfield Town visit St James's Park on February 23.

Read more: For the latest NUFC transfer news click here

And finally former Newcastle United striker Andy Cole has joined Macclesfield Town's coaching staff on a temporary basis.

The 47-year-old enjoyed a glittering 19-year career which saw him win 11 major honours including five Premier League titles and the Champions League at Manchester United.