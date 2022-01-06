Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies 'close in' on Kieran Trippier deal, Toon 'submit bid' for La Liga star - Recap
Newcastle United are closing in on their first signing.
The deal to bring Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United from Atletico Madrid is edging closer after the full-back was spotted landing at Newcastle Airport, before being taken to the training ground to complete a medical.
In a deal worth a reported initial £12m, Trippier is close to reuniting with former boss Eddie Howe whom he worked under whilst at Burnley.
If this deal is complete, it will signal the first foray into a transfer market that is expected to be a busy one at St James’s Park this window.
Other defenders like Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, James Tarkowski and Sven Botman have all been linked with Newcastle United recently, whilst superstars like Aaron Ramsey and Georginio Wijnaldum have also been tipped to join Newcastle as a way to reinvent their stagnating careers.
Here, we take you through all the very latest news regarding Newcastle United’s transfer dealings:
Last updated: Thursday, 06 January, 2022, 14:49
- Confirmation of Kieran Trippier’s signing is expected
- Newcastle reject approach from Everton for Sean Longstaff
- Newcastle reportedly launch bid for Diego Carlos
Hello and welcome to today’s Newcastle United transfer blog. Stay tuned for all the breaking Newcastle transfer news.
The latest NUFC transfer gossip
Newcastle reject Sean Longstaff approach
Newcastle United have rejected a bid from Everton for midfielder Sean Longstaff.
The Gazette understands that the club tabled an offer for the midfielder last week. However, it was knocked back by Newcastle. The club hopes to agree a new contract with the Longstaff, whose deal expires in the summer.
Kieran Trippier’s registration deadline
Newcastle United have until NOON on Friday, January 7 2022, in order to register Kieran Trippier to make him available to face Cambridge United on Saturday.
If Trippier is not registered by noon on Friday, January 7, 2022, then he will be unable to play against Cambridge United and instead, will have to wait until the visit of Watford to make his Newcastle United debut.
Newcastle’s only summer signing, Joe Willock, met this fate in August as a missed deadline meant he was unable to play against West Ham United on the opening day of the season
Newcastle bid for Diego Carlos?
Transfer Window Q & A
Our writers Dom Scurr and Miles Starforth have answered some questions regarding Newcastle’s early window business and what supporters could expect from the rest of the window.
Callum Wilson update
It’s not all good news for Newcastle United today as Callum Wilson has revealed the extent of the injury he picked up against Manchester United.
“It’s a strange one because I don’t actually know how long I’m going to be out for myself yet,” he said on The Footballer’s Football podcast.
“I’ve got an appointment on Friday with a specialist basically to go through everything and see what the scan says and we can go from there and distinguish a time frame really.
“[The injury] is in my calf, soleus area. You do that same movement a thousand times a week in training but for some reason I’ve managed to push off in the wrong position, the wrong location and it’s got a tear in it and gave way.”