Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies continue to pursue Diego Carlos, Atalanta chief speaks about Robin Gosens links - RECAP
Newcastle United have been dealt blows in their pursuit of Sven Botman and Donny van de Beek.
Lille president Olivier Letang has revealed that despite great Newcastle United interest, the Ligue 1 side will not sell Sven Botman this window.
Speaking to RMC, Letang confirmed that Botman is still a major part of Lille’s plans going forward:
“We had enquiries last summer for Sven but we were clear in saying that we needed Sven this season," Letang said.
"We had a run in the Champions League and we managed to finish first in our group. We have big objectives for the end of the season so Sven will stay with us until the end of the season to help us achieve these objectives.”
With Botman unlikely, Diego Carlos is the man Newcastle have seemingly turned to and hopes remain that a deal can be agreed soon.
Newcastle United transfer news and updates LIVE!
Last updated: Monday, 17 January, 2022, 14:00
- Chelsea join race for Hugo Ekitike
- Diego Carlos still ‘top target'
- Lille close door on Sven Botman
Keylor Navas gossip
RMC Sport report that Newcastle United have approached PSG over a potential move for goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Navas, 35, is seen as a short-term solution to Newcastle’s defensive problems - only Norwich City have conceded more than the Magpies this season.
However, reports from France suggest that PSG have no interest in seeing Navas depart the club, particularly midway through a season where they still harbour hopes of being successful domestically and in europe.
Donny van de Beek rejection
Manchester United’ midfielder Donny van de Beek has reportedly rejected a loan move to Newcastle because of their current position in the Premier League table (Telegraph)
Papiss Cisse... a decade on
It has been TEN years since Newcastle United signed Papiss Cisse.
Cisse lit up the Premier League upon his arrival to English football - scoring 13 times in just 14 games as Newcastle finished in a Europa League position.
How much would he be worth in today’s market?
Atalanta Chief on Gosens speculation
Atalanta director Umberto Marino has spoken about speculation linking Newcastle United with Germany international Robin Gosens:
“Every day we read in the newspapers of Atalanta players in talks with Newcastle. It seems like a lottery. We’re waiting for Gosens to come back from injury.”
Chelsea join race for Hugo Ekitike
Newcastle may have been dealt a fresh blow in their chances to sign striker Hugo Ekitike as another Premier League side have reportedly enquired about his availability.
West Ham and Newcastle were believed to be the main interested parties in Ekitike’s signature this month, however, it is now being reported that Chelsea have also shown interest regarding a move for the 19-year-old.
Ekitike has got eight goals and three assists in Ligue 1 this season and has been attracting attention from clubs across Europe.
His club Reims are reluctant to sell the striker this month and may be more open to a deal at the end of the season - something Chelsea are reportedly willing to accept.
Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest, however, it is believed that Reims asking price for the teenager, around £25m, is too high for many clubs to lodge a serious offer.