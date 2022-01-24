Shearer, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, was speaking on Match of the Day after Eddie Howe’s side beat Leeds United 1-0.

The result lifted relegation-threatened Newcastle up to 18th in the Premier League table ahead of training camp in Saudi Arabia.

Shearer – who captained the club during his time at St James’s Park – picked out new signing Kieran Trippier in his analysis. The right-back was outstanding at Elland Road, where Jonjo Shelvey was on target with a free-kick.

“I thought he was absolutely magnificent going up against Jack Harrison, whose confidence was really high after a hat-trick,” said Shearer. “He never gave them a kick. His positioning throughout the game, I thought, was superb, both offensively and defensively. Wherever he went, if he got behind him, he blocked him, one v one, it wasn’t a problem. There was just no way past him. Quality gong forward. Everything about his game was superb.”

Shearer added: “For me, he’s future captain material for Newcastle United. I have no doubt that I think he’ll captain Newcastle.”

Jamaal Lascelles – who has captained Newcastle since 2016 – was forced off against Leeds with a hamstring problem. Lascelles handed the armband to Shelvey before leaving the field.

Trippier, 31, joined the club from Atletico Madrid earlier this month for a fee of £12million plus add-ons.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will play a friendly against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad on Friday, January 28 before returning to Tyneside the following day ahead of the February 8 home game against Everton.

1. Villa still keen on Gomez Aston Villa have not given up hope of prising Joe Gomez from Liverpool this month, and could look to make a move for the player this week. (Football Insider) (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Hammers plot Broja raid West Ham are lining up talks with Chelsea over the possible transfer of Armando Broja as they look to beat Southampton to a deal for the striker. (Football Insider) (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Spurs target wants Brighton move Tottenham Hotspur have made a bid for Lewes winger Ollie Tanner, but the winger favours a move to Brighton. (The Athletic) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Leeds expect Aaronson disappointment Leeds United expect their £20million bid for Brenden Aaronson to be rejected by Red Bull Salzburg. (Mail on Sunday) (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images) Photo Sales