Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies end pursuit of Diego Carlos, Manchester United ace still on radar
Newcastle United secured their second win of the season on Saturday and as the squad jet-off to Sauid Arabia, work continues to secure more transfers.
A tight but hard-earned 1-0 victory over Leeds United helped lift spirits on Tyneside. They’re far from out of danger, but a win was desperately needed for Eddie Howe’s side.
With over a fortnight until their next game, Howe’s side have headed for some warm-weather training in Saudi Arabia but as the head coach confirmed, recruitment work is continuing:
“As far as I know, we’re not close on anything as I sit here now," said head coach Howe.
“We’ll be active until the last day. We’re looking to improve the squad, probably even more importantly now after today (with the) three injuries that we’ve suffered. I know everyone behind the scenes, having spoken to them, are working.”
Here, we take you through all the very latest Newcastle United transfer news and gossip: