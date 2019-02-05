Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies enquired about Juventus winger as Sheffield Wednesday boss praises forgotten man

After all the talk of new signings and potential takeovers, January didn't turn out too bad for Newcastle United.

The Magpies broke their transfer record to sign Paraguay international Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United, while Rafa Benitez's side ended the month with a remarkable win over Premier League champions Manchester City.

Yet, according to reports in Italy, the Magpies were also weighing up another high-profile move in the final days of the window, after making an enquiry about Juventus winger Marko Pjaca.

According to Corriere Fiorentino,a local newspaper in Florence, the 23-year-old Croatia international was available on loan after struggling to nail down a first-team place at Fiorentina.

It is unclear just how interested Newcastle really were in Pjaca following the arrival of Almiron on deadline day.

One man who did complete a move on the final day of the January transfer window was Magpies winger Rolando Aarons.

The 23-year-old winger, who spent the first half of the season at Czech side Slovan Liberec, joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of the season.

Aarons made his Owls debut against Ipswich last weekend, after coming on as a second-half substitute.

And new Wednesday boss Steve Bruce believes the winger can help bolster his attacking options.

"He is a winger and has got a bit of pace. He gets at people," Bruce told the Sheffield Star.

"He had a wonderful start to his career at Newcastle and then somehow fell off the rails a little bit.

"He is a good player. I really like him. He has got a trick and he will give us something in the wide area that we have maybe not got."