Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies eye double loan swoop for Monaco and Atletico Madrid duo

Newcastle United are eyeing a double loan swoop for Monaco full-back Antonio Barreca and Athletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins.

The Magpies have made a bid to sign Italian defender Barreca until the end of the season, with Magpies boss Rafa Benitez looking for cover at left-back.

Newcastle have relied on Paul Dummett to play on the left side of defence this campaign, and are looking to add cover before the end of the January transfer window.

Barreca, 23, would provide a more attacking option if Newcastle line-up with a back three, when the wing-backs are required to get forward.

The Italian defender came through the youth ranks at Serie A side Torino, where he made 39 appearances.

Following loan spells at Cittadella and Cagliari, Barreca joined Monaco in the summer and has made nine appearances for the League 1 side this term.

The Magpies have also contacted Athletico regarding Portuguese international Martins.

Martins, 23, came started his career at Sporting Lisbon, where he made over 130 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

But the pacey winger was one of several players who cancelled their contracts at Lisbon last summer, in response to an attack by fans.

That freed the player up to join Athletico on a free transfer in July, and the player has since made eight La Liga appearances for Diego Simeone's side.

Monaco are also believed to be tracking the winger, yet it is not clear if the French side have made an approach.