Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies eye January double deal, winger could be set for extended spell on sidelines plus youngster makes mark on loan
Newcastle United could reportedly look to tie up two deals in the January transfer window.
According to reports, the Magpies could look to add another winger in the winter window, as well as look to tie down a proper replacement for Mo Diame, with head coach Steve Bruce admitting last week his side miss “legs” and athleticism in the middle.
Meanwhile, United may well have to do without influential wideman Matt Ritchie for a little bit longer.
FULL STORY: Newcastle United winger undergoes surgery
One player has eventually made his mark, after a very slow start, is Elias Sorensen – he scored for Carlisle United this week.
FULL STORY: Newcastle United youngster FINALLY makes mark at loan club in behind-closed-doors friendly
A little more on the transfer front, Newcastle United are reportedly still keen on THIS Championship defender – but face Premier League competition for his signature.
And the club are also thought to be keen to bring BACK a defender who left not long after the Peter Beardsley scandal broke at the club’s Benton training base.
FULL STORY: Newcastle United line up move for £6m defender
Finally, just how many points does it take to stay in the Premier League? Is it 40, 38 or lower?
Here’s the number needed in every season of the top flight while it’s consisted of 20 teams...
FULL STORY: The points total every team has needed to avoid Premier League relegation since 1995 ranked