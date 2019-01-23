Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies eye loan swoop for Italian defender but 'lose race' to sign Gelson Martins

Newcastle United are eyeing a loan swoop for Monaco full-back Antonio Barreca - but look set to miss out on Athletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins.

The Magpies have made a bid to sign Italian defender Barreca until the end of the season, with Magpies boss Rafa Benitez looking for cover at left-back.

Newcastle have relied on Paul Dummett to play on the left side of defence this campaign, and are looking to add cover before the end of the January transfer window.

Barreca, 23, would provide a more attacking option if Newcastle line-up with a back three, when the wing-backs are required to get forward.

The Italian defender came through the youth ranks at Serie A side Torino, where he made 39 appearances.

Following loan spells at Cittadella and Cagliari, Barreca joined Monaco in the summer and has made nine appearances for the League 1 side this term.

Monaco could also play a big part in Newcastle's attempts to sign Athletico Madrid winger Martins.

Reports suggested the Magpies had contacted Athletico in an attempt to sign Portuguese international, 23, on loan.

But according to Spanish outlet El Partidazo de COPE, Monaco have won the race to sign Martins, who is close to joining Thierry Henry's side until the end of the season.