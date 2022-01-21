Hi-Vis Premier League Nike Flight winter match ball. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies ‘interested’ in signing Arsenal star, Toon reportedly set to battle West Ham and Everton for EPL defender

Ralf Rangnick has addressed Newcastle United’s interest in Jesse Lingard.

By Jason Jones
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:37 am

Lingard, in the final six months of his contract at Manchester United, is a loan target for the relegation-threatened club, which has already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood in this month’s transfer window.

Rangnick was asked about 29-year-old Lingard’s future after last night’s 3-1 win over Brentford.

“Obviously, he needs to play and train on that kind of level (so) that he’s an option to start,” said Rangnick. “We have a big squad, maybe a little bit too big of a squad. And, as far as I know, his contract is expiring in the summer, and the question is what will happen after that four months? Again, he’s a player who can play.

“I brought him on in the last 10 minutes of the Villa game, together with Donny van de Beek, and he’ll probably not be available for tomorrow because he didn’t train yesterday and the day before yesterday.”

1. Toon plot Leno raid

Newcastle United are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno on loan this month. (90min) (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Photo Sales

2. Carvalho in demand

Leeds United are ready to battle Liverpool and West Ham for Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho. The youngster could cost around £5 million. (The Sun) (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Photo Sales

3. Spurs want Eriksen reunion

Tottenham and Newcastle United have reportedly emerged as potential suitors for Christian Eriksen. (Fichajes) (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Photo Sales

4. Benteke doesn’t want Burnley switch

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke would rather wait for an offer from another club than join Burnley this month. (Dean Jones) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Manchester UnitedBrentfordChris WoodKieran Trippier
Next Page
Page 1 of 3