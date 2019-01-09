Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies join race for Brazilian defender as Algerian international remains a target

The January transfer window is in full swing, with Newcastle United continuously being linked with players from across the globe.

It looks set to be a busy month for manager Rafa Benitez, who will be looking for reinforcements to help fend off relegation from the Premier League.

Here are some of the latest NUFC transfer rumours from the last 24 hours:

Firstly, reports from Italy claim Newcastle and Chelsea have joined the race to sign Brazilian full-back Rogerio Oliveira da Silva from Juventus.

The 20-year-old defender signed a two-year loan deal at Italian side Sassuolo in 2017, but has recently been linked with a move to England.

According to Italian daily Gazette dello Sport, Wolves showed initial interest in the full-back but Newcastle and Chelsea are also keeping an eye on him.

The report also claims Juventus are willing to sell this month to make a maximum profit.

Newcastle are also said to still be keen on attacking midfielder Yacine Brahimi from Porto.

Brahimi was first linked with a move to St James's Park in the summer and, according to reports from Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Newcastle scouts were in attendance to keep an eye on the midfielder during Porto's 3-1 win over Nacional on Monday.

Benitez will face strong competition to land the Algerian international, though, with the Mirror claiming Everton are also interested.

Finally, Aston Villa are believed to be monitoring Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden.

As reported yesterday, Benitez is keen to hold onto the 23-year-old until he finds an suitable replacement, despite interest from Championship side West Brom.

But according to the Mirror, Albion and Villa remain hopeful they can land the former Arsenal trainee, who has featured in the Magpies' last four matches.