Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies join scrap for 17-international goal star, Everton favourites to sign ex-PSG defender

The Magpies went in to the break one goal up thanks to Sean Longstaff's first-half effort, but opposition star man levelled things up midway through the second half an ensured the points were shared.
Speaking after the game, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said: “The game should have been put out of sight. You need to get a win to turn the corner, but I thought we played well against Leeds. I thought, for an hour, we played very well against Man United.
“There were large parts against Aston Villa. You need to get a win, though. That’s the only way you can turn a corner.
“But the performances themselves, and what we’re trying to do … I’ve enjoyed watching us, and I’ve enjoyed watching us again. It’s a shame we didn’t take the chances that came our way.”
He continued: “It’s very, very difficult (to shut out the 'We want Brucie out' fan chants) And that’s what it is – it’s noise. I get on with my job, try to do the job as best I can. We’ve got the makings of a half-decent team. We’ve got four or five players missing, but I can see us progressing, where maybe others can’t, but certainly I can.”
The Magpies are back in action next weekend, when they travel to take on Bruno Lage's Wolves on Saturday afternoon.
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: