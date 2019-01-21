Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies linked with World Cup internet sensation plus Blackpool boss reacts to Elias Soresen move

Milad Mohammadi - remember him?

The name may not ring any bells but the Iranian international became something of an internet sensation following his bizarre throw-in attempt at the 2018 World Cup.

Iran were chasing an equaliser during their group fixture with Spain, when Mohammadi tried to pull off an acrobatic throw late in the game.

The video provided a huge hit on social media, but why is it relevant to Newcastle?

Well the Magpies have been linked with a surprise swoop for the 25-year-old defender, with Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez looking to add cover at left-back.

Mohammadi, who plays for Russian Premier League side Akhmat Grozny, is currently away on international duty ahead of Iran's Asian Cup campaign.

But, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke from Football Insider, Newcastle are ready to challenge Celtic and Rangers for the player, and the Magpies have sent scouts to watch the player at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has revealed why the club were keen to sign striker Elias Soresen on loan.

The 19-year-old has joined the Tangerines until the end of the season, after scoring 19 goals for Newcastle's under-23 and under-21 sides this season.

Speaking to Blackpool's website, McPhillips said: “Elias has just returned from international duty, where he has scored twice for Denmark’s under-21s in two games against Mexico, adding to what has already been an impressive first-half of the season.

“We’re bringing him to the club to add to the goalscoring department and he’s raring to go for the opportunity."

Soresen will hope to follow in the footsteps of Newcastle team-mate Sean Longstaff, who spent last season on loan at Blackpool and has now started United's last four first-team matches

McPhillips added: “We’re delighted to have him (Soresen) and thank Newcastle United for allowing the loan move to happen.

"We had a similar arrangement with Sean Longstaff last season and it’s been great to watch his development since, making his Premier League debut at Anfield and playing more games since.

“Hopefully Elias can have a similar impact with us and return to Newcastle United benefitting from the whole experience.”