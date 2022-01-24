Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies remain 'active' in window and chase deals for Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard and Diego Carlos

A tight but hard-earned 1-0 victory over Leeds United helped lift spirits on Tyneside. They’re far from out of danger, but a win was desperately needed for Eddie Howe’s side.

With over a fortnight until their next game, Howe’s side are heading for some warm-weather training in Saudi Arabia but as the head coach confirmed, recruitment work is continuing:

“As far as I know, we’re not close on anything as I sit here now," said head coach Howe.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Kieran Trippier celebrate after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“We’ll be active until the last day. We’re looking to improve the squad, probably even more importantly now after today (with the) three injuries that we’ve suffered. I know everyone behind the scenes, having spoken to them, are working.”

Here, we take you through all the very latest Newcastle United transfer news and gossip:

