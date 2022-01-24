Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies remain 'active' in window and chase deals for Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard and Diego Carlos
Newcastle United secured their second win of the season on Saturday and as the squad jet-off to Sauid Arabia, work continues to secure more transfers.
A tight but hard-earned 1-0 victory over Leeds United helped lift spirits on Tyneside. They’re far from out of danger, but a win was desperately needed for Eddie Howe’s side.
With over a fortnight until their next game, Howe’s side are heading for some warm-weather training in Saudi Arabia but as the head coach confirmed, recruitment work is continuing:
“As far as I know, we’re not close on anything as I sit here now," said head coach Howe.
“We’ll be active until the last day. We’re looking to improve the squad, probably even more importantly now after today (with the) three injuries that we’ve suffered. I know everyone behind the scenes, having spoken to them, are working.”
Here, we take you through all the very latest Newcastle United transfer news and gossip:
Last updated: Monday, 24 January, 2022, 08:00
- Magpies remain interested in Jesse Lingard
- Dele Alli could be alternative
- Diego Carlos deal still on the table
