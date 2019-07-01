Newcastle United transfer news: New favourite to replace Rafa Benitez, as Spaniard's statement rocks Magpies fans
The day after Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United contract officially ended, the club’s search for a new manager goes on – and there’s a new favourite with the bookmakers.
By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 10:04
Mikel Arteta has been installed as the current bookmakers’ favourite this morning, with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez also placed at the top of the betting.
Here we will have updates from St James’s Park – including to Benitez’s ‘goodbye’ statement – as well as the latest on the Magpies’ new manager search.