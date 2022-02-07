After a disappointing spell in Scotland, Longstaff was always set for another loan move away from the club in January, with Championship and League One sides reportedly sniffing around for his services.

However, it was League Two Mansfield that snapped-up the 21-year-old and the midfielder has revealed that he learned a lot during his time at Aberdeen, insisting that he is ready to fight for his place at his new club:

“It was an eye-opener. It was the first time I’d been out on loan. You get to see a different side [of football],” Longstaff told iFollow.

“[It was] A bit of a long ball kind of game [in Scotland], but I think everything happens for a reason and I’m just looking forward to getting going here.

“In Scotland everything was more of a fight, there’s probably not as much quality there as there is in the Premier League.

“I’m expecting a bit of both [physicality and quality in League Two].

“I’ve trained with the lads, and they’ve got a great quality but I’m expecting it to be a bit of a fight as well.

“I watched my brother play in League One a couple of years ago and they’re always tough games.”

“You have to fight for your spot and once you get it you have to take the opportunity. I trained this morning, and the quality was high.

“I watched them [Mansfield] the other night against Harrogate and that was a battle but I thought the lads did well, so I know I’m going to have to come here and fight for my place.”

Many Newcastle United supporters will be hoping that Longstaff can rediscover his form whilst away on-loan and stake his claim for a return to the first-team picture upon his return to St James’s Park.

Longstaff’s debut was a memorable one, scoring the winner against Manchester United at the Gallowgate End, something he described as an ‘unbelievable’ moment:

“I grew up a Newcastle fan so to get that moment was unbelievable.”

Longstaff could make his debut for his new club on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 when the Stags host Colchester United.

1. Barca plot double Chelsea raid Barcelona could make moves to sign Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen ‘in the coming days’, with both players out of contract at the end of the season. (Sport) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Koulibaly staying put Everton look set to miss out on the signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the centre-back ready to sign a new contract with the club and to replace Lorenzo Insigne as captain. (La Repubblica) (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Man Utd agree Pereira exit Manchester United have agreed a fee with Flamengo for the permanent sale of Andreas Pereira. (UOL) (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Hammers eye Aboubakar West Ham United and Leicester City are among the clubs keeping close tabs on Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar. (Fichajes) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales