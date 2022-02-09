With Arsenal and Juventus reportedly sniffing around the Lyon midfielder, many were predicting that Newcastle’s interest would be gazumped by one of these giant clubs.

However, Newcastle were able to complete a deal for the Brazilian for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £40m.

Much like the signing of Kieran Trippier earlier in the window, worries spread around the fan base that other teams could come swooping before a deal with the Magpies was complete.

Even Eddie Howe shared these concerns, revealing that there is always a ‘fear’ that a deal could collapse:

“Until the player has signed the contract, and the deal is done, there’s always a fear that a transfer might not happen, especially in this window where there are so many twists and turns all over the place in terms of things happening at a very quick speed. You never know.

“I know there was a lot of talk of other clubs being interested in him, so we were very pleased to get that transfer done,” said Newcastle United’s head coach.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s a statement of intent, but I think it’s a great thing to be able to attract a player of his quality and we’re delighted he is here.”

1. Arsenal face Saka struggle Arsenal face a battle to complete their priority squad business - including signing Bukayo Saka to a new contract - if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Man United consider Tielemans Manchester United’s bid to land a central midfielder has led them to consider a move for Youri Tielemans as an alternative to their primary targets. (Daily Star) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Rodgers eyes Juranovic Leicester City are interested in Celtic star Josip Juranovic, as Brendan Rodgers reportedly seeks a new option for the right-back position. (Fabrizio Romano) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Strakosha linked with Hornets Newcastle United look set to miss out on signing Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, who is now believing to be heading to Watford. (Il Messaggero) (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images) Photo Sales