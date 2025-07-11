Newcastle United have reportedly ‘walked away’ from a potential midfield signing.

Newcastle are in the market for a midfielder this summer, with real uncertainty over Sean Longstaff’s future on Tyneside.

The Magpies rejected a £12million off from Leeds United for the 27-year-old academy graduate this week.

Newcastle have a very competitive midfield group with Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton regarded as one of the best midfield trios in the Premier League. Breaking into that proved tough for Longstaff, who hasn’t started a Premier League match since December.

There has also been interest in midfielder Joe Willock this summer, with Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Fulham both linked.

Newcastle have already been credited with an interest in Manchester City midfielder James McAtee as well as Coventry City’s Jack Rudoni but are yet to act on said interest.

This week, reports from Portugal linked Newcastle with another midfielder.

Portuguese media make Newcastle United transfer claim

O Jogo in Portugal claimed Newcastle were ‘very interested’ in Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu earlier this week.

The same outlet then reported that The Magpies have ‘walked away’ from a deal just days later due to the 24-year-old’s desire to join Besiktas in Turkey.

The same outlet breaking the news, then quickly shutting it down, does raise big questions as to whether Newcastle were interested in the first place.

Reports emerged linking Kokcu with an exit from Benfica after the Turkey international had a public row with Benfica boss Bruno Lage at the FIFA Club World Cup after he was substituted in a 6-0 win over Auckland City.

Kocku joined Benfica from Feyenoord in 2023 for an initial £21million and has gone on to make 98 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals.

Reports from Portugal claim Benfica would accept around £34million for the midfielder with Besiktas claimed to be leading the race for his signature.

While Newcastle are assessing the market for a midfielder, we can put this transfer link down as one that his unlikely to come to fruition.

Newcastle United’s midfield group

Newcastle boast an impressive midfield that Longstaff struggled to break into last season. The form and quality of Tonali, Guimaraes and Joelinton mean it's a pretty closed shop as far as the midfield options are concerned if everyone is fit.

Injuries happen and Joelinton, as well as Newcastle’s other two midfield options, Lewis Miley and Willock, have struggled with their fitness over the past couple of seasons. With the added stress of Champions League football, it would be a risk for Newcastle not to replace Longstaff should he leave.

At least in pre-season Newcastle’s midfield will be bolstered by Joe White, who has returned from an impressive loan spell at MK Dons. The 22-year-old has made four substitute appearances for Newcastle and will be assessed over the summer before a decision is made on his future.