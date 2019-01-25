Newcastle United transfer news: Rafa Benitez 'launches bid' for international midfielder

Rafa Benitez is still searching for new additions to his Newcastle United squad.

The Spaniard has so far been frustrated in his transfer pursuits with the Magpies yet to seal a deal - although a loan move for full-back Jordan Lukaku is set to be finalised shortly.

But Newcastle remain keen to secure some new recruits before the window closes on January 31, with Benitez eyeing reinforcements in several positions.

And reports from Greece claim that he has tabled a bid for midfielder Andreas Samaris.

Sportime claim that the Magpies have made an offer to buy out the remaining six months of the Greek international's contract after Samaris found himself out of favour at Estadio de Luz.

The 29-year-old has previously been linked with a move to St James's Park and - with his future at Benfica looking bleak - a January exit is thought to be a possibility.

Meanwhile, Achraf Lazaar could be set for the exit door.

Serie A side Cagliari are reportedly keen on a move for the full-back, who doesn't feature in Benitez's plans moving forward.

Lazaar has been linked with several Italian sides during this window with his days on Tyneside looking numbered.