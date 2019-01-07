Newcastle United transfer news: Rafa Benitez 'set to finalise' full-back deal in coming days

With the January transfer window wide open, speculation is already starting to surround Newcastle United.

And reports today suggest that a deal for full-back Achraf Lazaar to leave St James's Park could be finalised in the coming days.

The defender is surplus to requirements under Rafa Benitez, and the Spaniard will likely have no problems with sanctioning his exit as he bids to bring in new recruits during the winter trading period.

Previous reports have suggested that a return to Serie A could be on the cards for Lazaar, who spent last season on loan at Benevento.

Genoa and Frosinone have both been linked with moves for the Moroccan international who has two years remaining on his current deal on Tyneside.

And fresh reports from Calciomercato now claim that Empoli have joined the race for the 26-year-old.

They go on to state that Lazaar is keen to seal a move away from Newcastle and that further developments could be expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked with a move for promising striker Silas Wamangituka.

Telefoot claim that the Magpies and Nottingham Forest have both sent scours to watch the 19-year-old in recent weeks after some impressive displays at Paris FC.

The teenager has netted four times in his last six outings and has also reportedly attracted interest from Fiorentina, Olympiakos and Schalke.