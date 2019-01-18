Newcastle United transfer news: Rafa Benitez 'submits new bid' for Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United are yet to complete a deal in the January transfer window - but have been the subject of plenty of speculation.

And reports have claimed that the Magpies have launched a fresh bid for Miguel Almiron, having previously been left frustrated in their attempts to land the Paraguayan attacking midfieler.

Rafa Benitez has made sourcing a new number ten one of his main priorities for the winter trading period, with a full-back also high on his wishlist.

Almiron, who starred for Atlanta United in the MLS last term, is believed to be his desired target

Reports have suggested that the Magpies are short of the American side's valuation of the 24-year-old, who has also been linked with a switch to Arsenal and West Ham United.

But Calciomercato claim that Newcastle have now returned with a fresh bid for Almiron, although they offer no details of the fee or terms supposedly put forward.

There has been renewed hope that a deal for the attacking midfielder could be completed, with Atlanta set to seal a deal for Pity Martinez.

The Argentine would become one of the club's Designated Players and, under MLS rules, each franchise is only allowed three of these players - whose salaries can exceed league regulations - within their squads.

Almiron is currently one of these players but the signing of Martinez would take Atlanta's total to four - raising fresh hopes that the Paraguay international may be allowed to leave the club.