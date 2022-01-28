Newcastle United transfer news RECAP: Eddie Howe's press conference confirms Magpies closing in on third January signing
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media today ahead of Friday night’s friendly match in Saudi Arabia.
The Magpies are currently away in Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training but there is still plenty of business to do with head coach Eddie Howe hoping to bring in at least a couple of new signings before Monday’s 11pm deadline.
So far Newcastle have signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12million and Chris Wood from Burnley for £25million but a third new face has so far eluded them.
But the big transfer news at the moment is surrounding Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes following a reported €40million bid from Newcastle.
Howe claims The Magpies are closing in on a third signing of the window but did not comment on who the identity of that player was.
Here is a recap of Howe’s press conference and all the very latest Newcastle United transfer news and gossip:
Newcastle United transfer news and contract updates LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 28 January, 2022, 12:20
- Magpies submit fresh Bruno Guimaraes bid
- Toon ‘eye’ Southampton striker
- Lyon ‘close in’ on Guimaraes replacement
- Newcastle push on but Deadline Day approaching fast
- Eddie Howe press conference updates...
Eddie Howe Press Conference: Potential outgoings?
Howe: “It all depends on incomings. We’ll make the right decisions on that closer to the window shutting when we know where we are. We have to get that balance right, especially with the younger players, but the majority of the squad will stay intact.”
Eddie Howe Press Conference: Injury update
Eddie Howe Press Conference: NUFC still looking at loans
Howe: “The loan option is something we’ve looked at and will consider but they usually come late in the window. It’s difficult to predict what will happen.”
A potential loan departure at NUFC
Eddie Howe Press Conference: Howe confirms PIF meeting in Saudi Arabia
Howe: “I spoke with the chairman [Yasir Al-Rumayyan] and we met with him one of the days which was a great experience to hear his thoughts on the club and on his vision and about how the future looks.
“The players enjoyed that, I enjoyed that and a lot of people around the PIF team have been here as well so it’s been a very good experience to bring everyone closer together.”
Eddie Howe Press Conference: Newcastle closing in on transfer
Howe: “Nothing on individual players but we’re hopeful we’re getting closer to completing a transfer for a player and we’ll try and give you that update as soon as we have it. Fingers crossed we’re close to getting one over the line.
“You can guess but there will be no confirmation from me [if it is Bruno Guimaraes]. We’re hopeful of getting another player to add to the two quality additions we’ve made already. If we get this deal over the line I think we would be in a lot better place.”
Eddie Howe Press Conference: Match details
Howe confirms Newcastle will play a 70-minute match behind closed doors against Al Ittihad which will involved 14/15 of the squad’s fit and available players.
Eddie Howe Press conference: Howe on Saudi trip
Howe: “It’s been really good. We’ve enjoyed ourselves, the sun has been shining, the weather has been really good and instantly I felt the players have been given a lift by that sunshine which was obviously a big reason for the trip.”