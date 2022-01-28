The Magpies are currently away in Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training but there is still plenty of business to do with head coach Eddie Howe hoping to bring in at least a couple of new signings before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

So far Newcastle have signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12million and Chris Wood from Burnley for £25million but a third new face has so far eluded them.

But the big transfer news at the moment is surrounding Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes following a reported €40million bid from Newcastle.

Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (C) holds the team's jersey flanked by Olympique Lyonnais president Jean Michel Aulas (L) and and former Olympique Lyonnais midfielder and sports director Juninho, at the Groupama stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, central eastern France, on February 13, 2020.(Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Howe claims The Magpies are closing in on a third signing of the window but did not comment on who the identity of that player was.

Here is a recap of Howe’s press conference and all the very latest Newcastle United transfer news and gossip:

