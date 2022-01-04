Newcastle United transfer news RECAP: Fee revealed as Toon close in on Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United hope to conclude a deal for Kieran Trippier in the coming days – and we’ll have the latest updates on our live blog.

By Richard Mennear
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 3:00 pm

The relegation-threatened club submitted a formal bid for Trippier, in the final year of his contract at Atletico Madrid, over the weekend.

And the 31-year-old right-back – who played under Eddie Howe earlier in his career at Burnley – made what could turn out to be a farewell appearance yesterday in a 2-0 win over Real Vallecano.

Newcastle United live blog: Transfer update

Last updated: Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 14:59

  • Newcastle United are targeting several players in January
  • NUFC hope to conclude a deal for Trippier
Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 14:59

Is this the fee?

The Magpies submitted a formal bid for Trippier on the opening day of the transfer window understood to be in the region of £10million, according to Sky Sports.

Several reports are now emerging that the transfer fee could be just £12million plus add-ons.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 14:58

Newcastle are closing in

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier missed training on Tuesday morning ahead of a proposed move to Newcastle United.

It appears the England international’s time in Spain is drawing to a close after two and a half seasons with a move to Newcastle expected to be concluded within the coming days.

With Atletico training ahead of Thursday’s Copa Del Rey match at Rayo Majadahonda, Trippier was notably absent following a transfer bid from Newcastle.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 10:44

This is what Eddie Howe has had to say

Head coach Howe, for his part, is keen to see the club get players in early – as “every day matters”.

“Of course, ideally, you’d want to utilise every day that you have,” said Howe.

“Certainly, from our perspective, we know we’re in a hurry, we’re not sat back thinking we’ve got all the time in the world. That’s not where we are in our current position. Every day matters.

“In saying that, you don’t control a lot of those factors, the players and the clubs, and sometimes the agents, control the speed of things. We’re well aware of what we need to do, but, as I say, doing it is another thing. It’s very complex.”

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 10:43

Newcastle hope to be busy this month

The Trippier deal isn’t the only one that United are pursuing in the early part of the window.

Lille centre-half Sven Botman, rated in the £30million bracket, is another target. The 21-year-old, however, would have to be persuaded to swap Champions League football for a relegation battle.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 10:43

Trippier update

Newcastle United hope to conclude a deal for Kieran Trippier in the coming days.

The relegation-threatened club submitted a formal bid for Trippier, in the final year of his contract at Atletico Madrid, over the weekend.

And the 31-year-old right-back – who played under Eddie Howe earlier in his career at Burnley – made what could turn out to be a farewell appearance yesterday in a 2-0 win over Real Vallecano.

Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 10:43

Good morning

Hello and welcome to our live NUFC blog. We’ll have the latest transfer news throughout the day.

