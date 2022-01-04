Newcastle United transfer news RECAP: Fee revealed as Toon close in on Kieran Trippier

Head coach Howe, for his part, is keen to see the club get players in early – as “every day matters”.

“Of course, ideally, you’d want to utilise every day that you have,” said Howe.

“Certainly, from our perspective, we know we’re in a hurry, we’re not sat back thinking we’ve got all the time in the world. That’s not where we are in our current position. Every day matters.