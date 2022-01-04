Newcastle United transfer news RECAP: Fee revealed as Toon close in on Kieran Trippier
Newcastle United hope to conclude a deal for Kieran Trippier in the coming days – and we’ll have the latest updates on our live blog.
The relegation-threatened club submitted a formal bid for Trippier, in the final year of his contract at Atletico Madrid, over the weekend.
And the 31-year-old right-back – who played under Eddie Howe earlier in his career at Burnley – made what could turn out to be a farewell appearance yesterday in a 2-0 win over Real Vallecano.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Newcastle United live blog: Transfer update
Last updated: Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 14:59
- Newcastle United are targeting several players in January
- NUFC hope to conclude a deal for Trippier
Is this the fee?
The Magpies submitted a formal bid for Trippier on the opening day of the transfer window understood to be in the region of £10million, according to Sky Sports.
Several reports are now emerging that the transfer fee could be just £12million plus add-ons.
Newcastle are closing in
Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier missed training on Tuesday morning ahead of a proposed move to Newcastle United.
It appears the England international’s time in Spain is drawing to a close after two and a half seasons with a move to Newcastle expected to be concluded within the coming days.
With Atletico training ahead of Thursday’s Copa Del Rey match at Rayo Majadahonda, Trippier was notably absent following a transfer bid from Newcastle.
This is what Eddie Howe has had to say
Head coach Howe, for his part, is keen to see the club get players in early – as “every day matters”.
“Of course, ideally, you’d want to utilise every day that you have,” said Howe.
“Certainly, from our perspective, we know we’re in a hurry, we’re not sat back thinking we’ve got all the time in the world. That’s not where we are in our current position. Every day matters.
“In saying that, you don’t control a lot of those factors, the players and the clubs, and sometimes the agents, control the speed of things. We’re well aware of what we need to do, but, as I say, doing it is another thing. It’s very complex.”
Newcastle hope to be busy this month
The Trippier deal isn’t the only one that United are pursuing in the early part of the window.
Lille centre-half Sven Botman, rated in the £30million bracket, is another target. The 21-year-old, however, would have to be persuaded to swap Champions League football for a relegation battle.
Trippier update
Newcastle United hope to conclude a deal for Kieran Trippier in the coming days.
The relegation-threatened club submitted a formal bid for Trippier, in the final year of his contract at Atletico Madrid, over the weekend.
And the 31-year-old right-back – who played under Eddie Howe earlier in his career at Burnley – made what could turn out to be a farewell appearance yesterday in a 2-0 win over Real Vallecano.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live NUFC blog. We’ll have the latest transfer news throughout the day.