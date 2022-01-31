Newcastle United transfer news RECAP: Magpies complete fifth January signing but miss out on key target
The transfer window is now closed for Newcastle United.
Newcastle United have confirmed five transfers this window with Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn arriving at St James’s Park.
The transfer of Guimaraes was confirmed on Sunday with the midfielder joining on a four-and-a-half year deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon.
On deadline day, Targett joined on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season while Dan Burn joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for £13million. That took Newcastle’s spending up to a total of £83.3million over the course of the month.
Late moves for Hugo Ekitike and Jesse Lingard failed to materialise as the club confirmed several loan exits over the course of the day. The club can still confirm further arrivals but they will have to be free agents now the deadline has passed.
Scroll down to view our deadline day blog where we covered all the twists and turns of an eventful day on Tyneside…
Newcastle United deadline day RECAP
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 22:51
- Newcastle complete Dan Burn signing
- Matt Targett joins on loan from Aston Villa
- Loan departures still on agenda
- Jesse Lingard deal OFF
DONE DEAL!
Matty Longstaff to Mansfield?
Ciaran Clark turns down Boro loan
A statement from Reims regarding Hugo Ekitike
Despite the offers made, Hugo Ekitike and Stade de Reims have decided by mutual agreement to continue the adventure together. Stade de Reims, through its president Jean-Pierre Caillot, is delighted to be able to count on its striker until the end of the season.
Jean-Pierre Caillot: “It is true that we received very good offers for Hugo during this transfer window. Our desire has always been to keep him at least one full season. He too was keen not to skip the stages, wanting to be a little more lasting in the club project, that of his training club which he joined at the age of 11.
“We share the feeling that there is still a piece of history to write together. We are happy to be able to count on him from Sunday against Bordeaux.”
Another departure for NUFC
Matt Bondswell has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan.