Newcastle United transfer news RECAP: Magpies complete fifth January signing but miss out on key target

Newcastle United have confirmed five transfers this window with Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn arriving at St James’s Park.

The transfer of Guimaraes was confirmed on Sunday with the midfielder joining on a four-and-a-half year deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

On deadline day, Targett joined on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season while Dan Burn joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for £13million. That took Newcastle’s spending up to a total of £83.3million over the course of the month.

Late moves for Hugo Ekitike and Jesse Lingard failed to materialise as the club confirmed several loan exits over the course of the day. The club can still confirm further arrivals but they will have to be free agents now the deadline has passed.

Scroll down to view our deadline day blog where we covered all the twists and turns of an eventful day on Tyneside…

