Newcastle United transfer news RECAP: Magpies to target Arsenal striker and Everton defender

After failing to beat Watford on Saturday, Eddie Howe’s side sit second-bottom of the Premier League and are in desperate need for signings to improve their survival bid.

Sevilla’s Diego Carlos remains a target for the Magpies but progress on a deal has slowed – and they’re facing a race against time to get players through the door ahead of this weekend’s clash with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United who come into the game after an impressive win away at West Ham.

The window has been open for 18 days and has less than a fortnight to go before deadline day – meaning clubs up and down the country have just 13 days in order to complete all their transfer business before the crunch-end of the season.

A general view of St James' Park match between Newcastle United and Watford

Here, we take you through the very latest transfer updates, news and gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

