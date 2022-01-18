Newcastle United transfer news RECAP: Magpies to target Arsenal striker and Everton defender
Newcastle United continue their search for players to bolster their squad in order to beat the drop this season.
After failing to beat Watford on Saturday, Eddie Howe’s side sit second-bottom of the Premier League and are in desperate need for signings to improve their survival bid.
Sevilla’s Diego Carlos remains a target for the Magpies but progress on a deal has slowed – and they’re facing a race against time to get players through the door ahead of this weekend’s clash with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United who come into the game after an impressive win away at West Ham.
The window has been open for 18 days and has less than a fortnight to go before deadline day – meaning clubs up and down the country have just 13 days in order to complete all their transfer business before the crunch-end of the season.
Here, we take you through the very latest transfer updates, news and gossip surrounding Newcastle United:
Newcastle United transfer news and updates LIVE!
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 14:09
- Diego Carlos remains ‘top target'
- Everton defender of interest - reports
- Fabian Schar to Bordeaux?
Hello and welcome to the very latest Newcastle United transfer blog brought to you by the Shields Gazette.
Schar to Bordeaux?
Fabian Schar’s Newcastle United contract is due to expire in the summer and recent reports from the Mail have linked the defender with a move to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.
Schar has been a regular under new boss Eddie Howe and has received great praise from the Newcastle United head coach:
“I think Fabian has been excellent. I have been an admirer of Fabian from afar for a long, long time.” Howe said.
“I think he’s a fantastic footballer. He fits my mould as to what I want for a centre-back - he can handle the ball, he’s very creative.”
Alexandre Lacazette links
Newcastle United have made an offer to Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette to sign him this month, with a salary of around £6.7m per season on the table. (TMW)
Yerry Mina to Newcastle?
Everton defender Yerry Mina has emerged as the latest name to be linked with a move to St James’s Park this month.
It is well-known that Newcastle are in the market for at least one defender this window with TeamTalk reporting that the Colombian centre-back could be an option after the Magpies saw moves for Sven Botman and James Tarkowski stall.
Mina has played just eight times in the league for Everton this season with his 36-minute spell against Norwich on Saturday his first appearance since early December.
Diego Carlos view from the experts
Spanish football expert Andy Brassell believes that Diego Carlos would be a good fit for Newcastle United if a move can be completed this month:
“He’s been terrific for the last couple of years. He’s tough, he’s a leader, he’s physically strong and because of that, and because he’s played with great success in France before (where the league is physically tough), there is the sense that is a player that would fit in very nicely.”
‘Fresh Contact’ for Schlotterbeck
Newcastle have made ‘fresh contact’ with Freiburg over the possibility of signing defender Nico Schlottterbeck this month - according to the Mail.
Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in Schlotterbeck who, according to reports, previously rejected a £40m move to the Premier League.
