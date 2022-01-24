Newcastle United transfer news Recap: Newcastle reportedly 'explored' signing of Dusan Vlahovic, Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli remain targets
Newcastle United secured their second win of the season on Saturday and as the squad jet-off to Sauid Arabia, work continues to secure more transfers.
A tight but hard-earned 1-0 victory over Leeds United helped lift spirits on Tyneside. They’re far from out of danger, but a win was desperately needed for Eddie Howe’s side.
With over a fortnight until their next game, Howe’s side are heading for some warm-weather training in Saudi Arabia but as the head coach confirmed, recruitment work is continuing:
“As far as I know, we’re not close on anything as I sit here now," said head coach Howe.
“We’ll be active until the last day. We’re looking to improve the squad, probably even more importantly now after today (with the) three injuries that we’ve suffered. I know everyone behind the scenes, having spoken to them, are working.”
Here, we take you through all the very latest Newcastle United transfer news and gossip:
AC Milan show interest in Carlos
Newcastle’s pursuit of Diego Carlos may have been complicated further with the news that AC Milan are reportedly showing interest in the Brazilian defender.
Last week, it emerged that an unnamed Premier League side had also lodged a bid for Carlos.
It is believed that Newcastle remain focused on a deal for the 28-year-old, however, this added competition may complicate their pursuit.
Jesse Lingard Updates
According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United will ‘push again on Jesse Lingard deal’.
Newcastle and Manchester United remain locked in talks for the midfielder with both a loan move and a permanent deal for the 29-year-old still on the table.
Saudi Arabia arrival
Dusan Vlahovic reports
Newcastle United reportedly ‘explored’ the option of signing Serie A superstar Dusan Vlahovic before moving on to ‘more realistic targets’ - according to the Times.
Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata, Benfica’s Darwin Nunez and Hugo Ekitike of Reims look like the men Newcastle are interested in this month with another striker one of the priorities for the Magpies before the window closes on January 31.
Arsenal remain interested in Vlahovic whilst Juventus have also reportedly submitted a bid for the Fiorentina striker who is valued at £80m.
Dele Alli links
TalkSport’s Alex Crook believes that Newcastle United may make a move for Dele Alli before the end of the window, claiming that a link between Alli, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood could help the Magpies get a deal over the line:
“They are probably still looking for someone to come in and bolster their midfield and I do wonder if there’s a link to Dele Alli.
“He is someone who I think Tottenham will be willing to let go out on loan. He’s got the same agent as both Trippier and Wood, so I think that could be one to keep an eye on.”
Magpies eye Dembele
Newcastle United have discussed the possibility of signing Barcelona contract rebel Ousmane Dembele, but realise that his wage demands have the potential to break their salary structure and ‘upset’ the dressing room. (Daily Mail)
Magpies lead Tarkowski race
Newcastle United reportedly lead the race to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski this month.
The Magpies have long been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old and, according to the Sun, they remain the only club still showing an interest in the centre-back.
It is believed that both West Ham and Leicester were interested in Tarkowski, however, they have reportedly turned their attentions elsewhere this month, looking for short-term loans before potentially revisiting the deal when Tarkowski becomes a free agent in the summer.
As with the deal to sign Chris Wood, Burnley will likely be very reluctant to allow another one of their key players to move to St James’s Park, however, they may be tempted to listen to offers this month, rather than losing him on a free in the summer.