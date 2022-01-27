Newcastle United transfer news RECAP: Toon join Everton in Thomas Muller pursuit
It’s set to be another busy day of twists and turns for Newcastle United in the transfer market as deadline day approaches.
The Magpies are currently away in Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training but there is still plenty of business to do with head coach Eddie Howe hoping to bring in at least a couple of new signings before Monday’s 11pm deadline.
So far Newcastle have signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12million and Chris Wood from Burnley for £25million but a third new face has so far eluded them.
After seeing potential moves for Sven Botman and Diego Carlos cool, United have reportedly turned their interest to Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Dan Burn, who is a boyhood Newcastle fan.
But the big transfer news at the moment is surrounding Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes following a reported €40million bid from Newcastle.
Lyon have released a statement categorically denying that they had accepted a bid from Newcastle for the Brazilian.
Here, we take you through all the very latest Newcastle United transfer news and gossip:
Newcastle United transfer news LIVE: Bruno Guimaraes and injury latest with updates from Saudi Arabia
Last updated: Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 13:40
- NUFC DONE DEALS: Kieran Trippier (£12m), Chris Wood (£25m)
- NUFC KEY RUMOURS: Bruno Guimaraes, Mitchel Bakker, Jesse Lingard, Dan Burn, Diego Carlos
- Newcastle United have reportedly bid €40million to Lyon for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
- Lyon have responded to the reports with a strongly worded statement
- Brighton & Hove Albion’s Dan Burn is also on the club’s radar
- Deals for Diego Carlos and Jesse Lingard are looking unlikely as it stands
- The transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, January 31
Bruno Guimaraes latest
Reports emerged on Tuesday evening that Newcastle United had submitted a formal bid of €40million to Lyon for Guimaraes.
Various sources then claimed on Wednesday that a fee had been agreed with Lyon and the player is set for a medical at Newcastle ahead of a potential move.
The 24-year-old is currently away in Ecuador with Brazil’s national team and it is understood that he will undergo a Newcastle medical while on international duty.
Sources on Newcastle’s side also feel that the deal is moving in a positive direction as they look to secure the player before deadline day on January 31.
Lyon present a fresh twist
As the Guimaraes to Newcastle story gathered momentum, Lyon issued a strong statement categorically denying the ‘false information’ that a fee had been agreed.
Lyon’s statement read: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.”
This appears a big blow to Newcastle’s transfer hopes on face value but several sources have maintained that a deal remains close despite Lyon’s statement.
And the previous time the Ligue 1 club issued such a statement was back in 2019 regarding Ferland Mendy and Real Madrid, a deal which ultimately went through a week later.
The fact Lyon are a publicly listed company on the stock exchange means they are obliged to make any announcement that could significantly impact the business (such as a €40million transfer) to the stock exchange first. This could help explain why they have issued such a statement, particularly in relation to the potential transfer fee for Guimaraes.
Eddie Howe on transfers
Speaking at Newcastle’s training camp in Saudi Arabia, Howe said: “A lot of hard work is being done back in England.
“I’ve got no news to tell everybody at the moment but I’m keeping regularly updated but as we know it’s a difficult window and we just hope we can get a couple more additions to boost the squad.”
A new date for Chelsea match
Newcastle United’s Premier League match at Chelsea in March has been rescheduled.
The match has been picked for a live television broadcast on Sky Sports and will now kick-off at 2pm on Sunday, March 13 as a result.
The fixture at Stamford Bridge was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 12.
The Magpies have lost each of their last nine visits to Chelsea’s home ground since Papiss Cisse’s brace secured a 2-0 win back in 2012. Chelsea won last season’s fixture 2-0 behind closed doors.
NUFC linked with Brighton defender
Brighton defender Dan Burn has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United with the former Magpies youngster reportedly ‘very keen’ on a move back to his boyhood club.
If Burn makes the move back to the north east, for a fee believed to be around £10m, then it would be redemption for the defender who has admitted that he doesn’t look back too fondly on his time at Newcastle:
“I was there from 11 to 13, but don’t remember much of my time, maybe I’ve blocked a lot of it out, because it wasn’t a particularly good experience being let go by the club you support, with the realisation setting in that you’re probably not good enough to play at that level.”
Injury latest from Eddie Howe
Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett were forced off during last weekend’s 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road. The trio, however, still travelled to Jeddah for the club’s training camp.
“The three players that came off, none of them have trained, and we don’t expect them to immediately,” said head coach Howe. “I’m not sure of the extent of the injuries. I think it’s one of those difficult ones to judge, because we may need scans to determine that, and we haven’t had the luxury of doing that yet.”
Meanwhile, Federico Fernandez, sidelined since last month with a thigh injury, is “edging closer” to a return.
“He’s edging closer to returning to the group,” said Howe. “He’s not quite there yet, so this is a delicate stage. We want him back as quickly as possible, but we don’t want to push him to where he has a setback.”
