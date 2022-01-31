It has already been a busy window for Newcastle United, but business is far from complete.

Newcastle entered the window aiming to strengthen their squad across the park.

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood joined within the first fortnight and although delas have taken a little while to be completed since then, work has been ongoing constantly behind the scenes.

Even though they have been busy this window, Newcastle have registered a full 25-man squad and so there will have to be players that leave the club, or they face having unregistered players on their books with no prospect of first-team football.

This means that despite excitement over incomings to Tyneside, the squad will need to be balanced by the end of play today.

Here, we take a look at all the transfer dealings that could happen on a busy deadline day at Newcastle United:

1. OUT - Freddie Woodman Woodman looks the most likely player to leave Newcastle today with Bournemouth eyeing a loan move for him. Regular first-team football is a huge selling-point and with four 'keepers in the squad, it is likely one of them would have had to miss out anyway. It's a deal that ticks all boxes.

2. IN - Jesse Lingard There will have to be a lot of movement from both clubs involved in this deal were an agreement to be reached, however, as the deadline approaches, movement could happen very fast with both Lingard and Newcastle reportedly very keen on a move.

3. OUT - Matty Longstaff League One side Oxford United are reportedly interested in taking Longstaff on a loan deal until the end of the season. An unsuccessful spell in Aberdeen means Longstaff will want to remind everyone at the club of the qualities he possess.

4. IN - Dan Burn A £13million move to Tyneside looks all-but agreed for the centre-back. Confirmation is likely to come later today that Burn has completed a move back to his boyhood club.