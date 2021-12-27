Newcastle United transfer news: Toon linked with Barcelona, Lyon and Juventus-linked striker as ex-Manchester United striker considers PL return

The 25-year-old is expected to move on next month in a bid for regular gametime.

But fresh reports claim he won’t be heading to Tyneside, with Newcastle hoping for a busy transfer window to bolster survival hopes.

Football Insider report: “A Newcastle source has told Football Insider that manager Eddie Howe has rejected the chance to push for Alli as he is concentrating on strengthening other areas of the squad.”

Ex-Manchester United striker considers return to Premier League with Newcastle

Meanwhile, the Daily Star claim former Manchester United star Odion Ighalo is 'seriously considering' a return to the Premier League.

And Newcastle United has been mentioned as a possible destination.

They report: “The former Watford striker currently plays for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, who he joined from Shanghai following the end of his United stint this year.”

The 32-year-old enjoyed a loan spell at Manchester United in 2020.

Newcastle eye Arsenal forward but several other clubs also linked

Eddie Howe hopes to be busy in January and another name linked is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Sport claiming Newcastle United are one of several clubs chasing his signature.

He is out of favour at Arsenal.

However, reports claim he favours a move to another club and not Newcastle.

Barcelona, Lyon and Juventus have all been linked.

Newcastle United will hope to flex their newly acquired financial muscle when the transfer window opens on January 1, with Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium looking to significantly strengthen the squad they inherited after almost 14 years of relatively meagre investment under previous owner Mike Ashley.

It looks set to be a key month for Newcastle as they battle relegation.

Matty Longstaff returns from loan spell at Aberdeen to bolster midfield options

Matty Longstaff has been recalled from his loan spell at Aberdeen.

Longstaff will now return to Newcastle United and will bolster the midfield options available to Eddie Howe, who will be keen to take a closer look at the midfielder in training.

The 21-year-old midfielder made just five appearances for Aberdeen on loan after signing last summer.

Dons boss Stephen Glass has confirmed the loan spell has been cut short.

