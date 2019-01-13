Newcastle United transfer news: West Ham make 'new proposal' for Jonjo Shelvey as Derby County consider loan move for keeper

West Ham are planning to up their offer for Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey after seeing a initial bid knocked back, according to reports.

Shelvey has made just 12 appearances for Rafa Benitez's side this season, and recently travelled to Barcelona to receive treatment for a thigh problem.

It was reported earlier this week that Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini was a fan of the former Liverpool midfielder and was plotting a move for the 26-year-old.

And according to the Daily Express, West Ham are set to make an improved offer for Shelvey, after seeing their initial £10million bid turned down.

Newcastle are unlikely to yield easily though, after the Magpies dropped into the relegation zone following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Shelvey signed for Newcastle from Swansea for £12million in 2016, while Benitez has already blocked bids for fellow midfielder Isaac Hayden until he can find a replacement.

Another Newcastle man who has attracted interest this week is goalkeeper Rob Elliot.

The 32-year-old, who hasn't played for the Magpies this season, is a transfer target for Derby, according to Sunday Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

Nixon claims the Rams want a more experience number two to cover for first-choice shot stopper Scott Carson.

Elliot has played 68 times for Newcastle, after signing for the club in 2011, but has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Martin Dubravka at St James's Park.