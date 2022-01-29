Here, our Shields Gazette writers Miles Starforth and Dominic Scurr look at how things are shaping up for The Magpies…

What are your thoughts on the Bruno Guimaraes deal?

MS: “A hugely-ambitious signing. Guimaraes is a player who has been performing at a very high level for his club, and he will raise the bar in midfield. Guimaraes will something to the team in and out of possession. It’s a statement signing, which will further lift the squad and the fanbase.”

Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (C) holds the team's jersey flanked by Olympique Lyonnais president Jean Michel Aulas (L) and and former Olympique Lyonnais midfielder and sports director Juninho, at the Groupama stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, central eastern France, on February 13, 2020. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

DS: “The type of transfer we could only dream of Newcastle making prior to the takeover. It’s in a similar bracket to Kieran Trippier in the fact that Guimaraes is a player who could get into almost any team in the Premier League. Him joining a side sitting 18th in the table is a real coup for Newcastle.”

What have you made of Newcastle's trip to Saudi Arabia?

MS: “A visit to Saudi Arabia has been on the cards since October’s takeover, but the trip came sooner than expected due to the club’s unexpected FA Cup loss. Rafa Benitez used to take his players away, and the trip should help unite the squad, which has had limited time together off the pitch at home due to Covid-19 protocols.”

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

DS: “With the squad heading back to England this weekend, I think it’s safe to say it has been a successful trip for the club. Eddie Howe has spoken about how it has brought everyone closer together. If that’s the case, it can only be a good thing in the battle to avoid relegation. The 2-1 friendly win over Al-Ittihad was a nice way to round things off with no further injury issues reported.”

What is the latest in Newcastle's pursuit for a defender?

MS: “The club, which wasn’t able to sign Sven Botman or Diego Carlos, looks to have a few balls in the air ahead of the final couple of days. Brighton’s Dan Burn is another option, the move would certainly appeal to the Blyth-born player, as he’s a boyhood fan. But will the deal appeal to his club?”

DS: “A centre-back was Newcastle’s main priority at the start of the window and the fact they’re yet to secure one despite their best efforts is a big concern from a largely positive window. There is still time to secure a deal and I am confident the club will get at least one player over the line in that position. A move for Carlos isn’t completely off the table but looking very unlikely while a move for Dan Burn is an easy link given his connections to the area.”

How many more signings will be made?

MS: “Realistically, a couple more signings after Guimaraes would represent an exceptional transfer window. The club, historically, has rarely done much business in January, but doing nothing wasn’t an option this time. United have gone for quality and quantity, and Howe’s squad should look a lot stronger by 11pm on Monday night.”

DS: “I’m expecting the most exciting deadline day for Newcastle since Bryan Ruiz’s helicopter in 2011. At least two more through the door would be a great way to head into February.”

